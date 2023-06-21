Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 21 visited the land-slide and flood-affected area at Simfok Kunabar, Issangley Khola near Trout farm Uttaray in Maneybong-Dentam constituency of the Gyalshing District and rendered relief to the affected people.

Addressing the issue of discontented areas of Sopakha and around, Tamang said, ''We have plans to have the alternative bifurcation constructing bridges at strategic points for the convenience of the people and houses will be constructed through Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana for those who have lost their houses''.

He also acknowledged the early presence of the Ministers, dignitaries, and the officers of the line departments District, Sub Division, and local administration in addition to the local people at large.

''Concerned officials and District administration have been instructed to release the relief as per the NDRF/SDRF norms as early as possible,'' he added.

As per the Chief Minister, during the interaction, relief grants were distributed to the people and more initiatives will be taken at the earliest towards this matter.

It is worth mentioning that the torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in the West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, and one elderly person was also swept away by the river.

The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away. The Dentam Sub Division under the Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged. Agricultural land and livestock were also affected.