A critical road linking Chungthang to Mangan, passing through Toong Naga, has been blocked near Theng Tunnel due to a landslide. This unfortunate event comes as North Sikkim continues to grapple with the aftermath of a devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that occurred on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, 2023.

The landslide has disrupted essential transportation routes in the region, causing inconvenience to residents and travelers alike. Notably, the road had been closed for an extended period following the GLOF incident, and its restoration had been achieved with considerable effort.

However, despite the previous restoration efforts, the road encountered another blockage yesterday, exacerbating the challenges faced by local authorities in maintaining connectivity. The recurrence of road closures underscores the precarious conditions prevalent in North Sikkim following the recent natural disaster.

Efforts to clear the landslide and restore the Chungthang to Mangan road are underway, although the task is expected to pose significant logistical challenges. Authorities are likely to prioritize the reopening of the route to facilitate the movement of essential goods and services, as well as to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.