Sikkim: Landslide disrupts traffic movement between Singtam and Rangpo, commuters advised to take alternate route

A landslide occurred on Thursday, June 18 morning at the 20th Mile stretch between Singtam and Rangpo, disrupting vehicular movement along the route and affecting travel connectivity in the area.

According to sources, restoration work is expected to take some time before the affected road section can be reopened for regular traffic. Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing conditions to facilitate safe clearance operations.

In view of the disruption, commuters travelling towards Siliguri, Rangpo and other destinations through the affected corridor have been advised to avoid the route until further notice to prevent congestion and inconvenience.

Travellers have been urged to use the Singtam–Central Pendam–Rangpo road as an alternative route until normal traffic movement is restored.

Further updates regarding road reopening are awaited.