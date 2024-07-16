A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has blocked National Highway 10 (NH10) near Bhoteybhir, prompting authorities to recommend alternative routes for travellers. The blockage adds to existing closures on NH10 at Likhubhir and other locations, making it impossible for heavy vehicles to pass through.

To avoid congestion and ensure smooth travel, officials have suggested two alternative routes: From Gangtok to Siliguri: Travelers are advised to take the route via Pedong - Lava - Odlabari - Coronation Bridge - Siliguri; for those travelling from Jorethang: The recommended route leads through Darjeeling to Siliguri.

These diversions are expected to help minimise delays and maintain safe travel conditions until the NH10 blockade is cleared. Authorities urge all travellers to follow these suggested routes to avoid getting stranded or facing significant delays.