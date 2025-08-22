Assam man, two others killed in North Sikkim landslide; two injured

Three persons, including an individual from Assam were killed and two others injured after a landslide struck during road construction work on the Toong-Partem PT-4685 road in North Sikkim on August 19, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm between Km 79.200 and Km 79.400 under the 129 RCC GREF, where formation cutting work was underway.

Among the deceased was Lokhiram Murmu (40) of Chirang district, Assam, who was engaged at Tamze DETT, 129 RCC. He had been working alongside 15 casual labourers and engineers when the landslide hit.

The injured, Junior Engineer (Civil) Rajeev Kumar (47) and DES Gurudev (30), sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to STNM Hospital, Sochagang, and later discharged after treatment.

Police have registered a case (Phodong PS UD Case No. 03/2025) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Avinash Chandra, AE (Civil), 129 RCC GREF. Investigating officer Sl. Loday Tshering Lepcha has initiated proceedings, with an inquest conducted in the presence of Magistrate Tashi Wangyal Bhutia.

The deceased’s bodies are currently preserved at STNM Hospital mortuary, as post-mortem examinations could not be conducted due to technical reasons. Police said statements of witnesses have been recorded under Section 180 BNSS, 2023, and further investigation is in progress.