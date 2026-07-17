Sikkim: Landslide near Indo-China border enters 10th day, 65 families displaced

A massive landslide at 7th Mile under Kyongnosla village in East Sikkim, along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Road near the Indo-China border, has remained active for the past 10 days, displacing 65 families and raising concerns over public safety and border connectivity.

The landslide has completely washed away the old road leading towards the border. The route is considered strategically significant as it provides access to several Indian Army camps in the area. Residents have expressed concern that if the existing alternative road is also hit by landslides, access to the border region could be severely disrupted.

The displaced families are currently staying in temporary relief camps as the landslide continues to pose a threat.

Locals have alleged that despite the seriousness of the situation and the strategic importance of the area, no administrative official or concerned authority has visited the site to assess the damage or interact with affected residents.

According to residents, the damaged stretch falls under the jurisdiction of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). They claimed GREF officials told them the road is no longer in use because an alternative route is available and that funds for its restoration are currently unavailable.

Residents have questioned this position, warning that reliance on a single alternative route could create serious challenges if fresh landslides block that road as well.

The affected families have urged both the Government of India and the Government of Sikkim to take immediate steps to restore the damaged road, assess the situation on the ground, and implement measures to prevent further damage.