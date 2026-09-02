Sikkim landslide snaps road link to SSB battalion HQ, disrupts major tourism route

A major landslide washed away a section of a highway in West Sikkim on Wednesday, September 2, cutting off road connectivity to the headquarters of the 72nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Yuksom and disrupting vehicular movement along a key tourism route.

The landslide occurred at Rimbi, around 4.5 km from the SSB battalion headquarters, between 6.30 am and 7 am, following a heavy flow of water from the Siksa Khola stream, an official release said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

“A large quantity of landslide debris, accompanied by a heavy flow of water from Siksa Khola, caused damage to the road on the Geyzing-Pelling-Yuksom route, resulting in complete disruption of connectivity,” the release said.

The Geyzing-Pelling-Yuksom route forms an important tourism and historical circuit in Gyalshing district. Pelling is known for its views of the Khangchendzonga range, while Yuksom was the first capital of Sikkim and the place where the first Chogyal, or king, was crowned in 1642.

Yuksom is also home to Dubdi Monastery, regarded as the oldest monastery in Sikkim.

Following the incident, a joint inspection of the affected site was conducted by the Commandant of the 72nd Battalion, Gyalshing District Magistrate, police officers and officials from various government departments.

The officials assessed the damage and discussed immediate measures to restore the road, the release said.

On the request of the district administration, the SSB deployed its Rescue Relief Team (RRT) to clear the landslide debris and help reopen the route.

SSB personnel are working with district authorities and executing agencies to restore connectivity and provide assistance to local residents, it said.

Temporary restoration of the Geyzing-Pelling-72nd Battalion-Yuksom road is expected to take three to four days, subject to weather and site conditions.

However, officials said reconstruction of the damaged 30-metre stretch, including the affected portion of a bridge and strengthening of the road to facilitate heavy vehicle movement, could take three to four months.