Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 28 assured every possible support to those affected by the calamity and directed the officials to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

He assured the victims during a visit to Pathing, Yangang under Namchi district and assessed the damage caused by the landslide.

During his visit, Tamang also interacted with the victims and announced a relief package of Rs 1,30,000 from the Land Revenue Department along with Rs 50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims.

Besides this, an amount of Rs 1 Lakh from CMRF will be given to those individuals who lost their livestock due to the landslide.

The Chief Minister further directed the Land Revenue Department to acquire 10 acres of land for the restoration and the RDD will construct houses for the affected people.

''Temporary accommodation will be set up immediately and the government will render support to them through employment and other avenues,'' he said.

On November 27, a major landslide took place in Pathing Village under the Yangang constituency of Sikkim destroying one house and leaving more than 60 houses in turmoil.

Notably, on October 9, vehicular movement at the 20th mile on number 32 along the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting Sikkim's capital Gangtok was disrupted following a landslide.

Following the landslide, hundreds of tourists and goods-laden vehicles were stranded on the highway for more than 3 hours.

The two affected roads were NH 10 at 32 number and at 20th mile near Rangpo which connects Sikkim to the Siliguri corridor.



