In light of heavy landslides across multiple locations, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has issued an official advisory warning tourists about the temporary closure of roads leading to the popular North Sikkim destinations of Lachen and Lachung.



According to the statement released on May 3, the landslides have rendered the affected stretches impassable, stranding several visitors in the region. Authorities have stressed that while access to Lachen and Lachung has been halted, all other parts of Sikkim remain open and safe for travel.



The department has urged tourists to re-evaluate their travel plans and avoid the affected zones to prevent potential inconvenience or safety risks. Officials further assured that restoration work is underway and real-time updates will be provided as the situation evolves.



Tourists already in the state have been advised to stay in close contact with local authorities and their tour operators for the latest developments.