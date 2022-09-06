A massive landslide hit Geyzing in West Sikkim today i.e., on Tuesday morning. No human causalities or damage to private property has been reported.

A highway connecting the Legshep to Geyzing has also been washed away and traffic movement is blocked from the morning.

In the early morning, Sikkim witnessed heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall till September 10 in the state.

Watch:

On the other hand, heavy downpour has triggered landslide at Hathi Dhunga village in Rinchenpong, where reports of few houses being damaged have been reported.

Earlier, on August 31st landslide hit Sikkim’s Yumthang valley at around 4 pm in the evening.

70 tourists, who were stranded at Poom on the way to Yumthang in the northern part of Sikkim, have been rescued.

The roads leading to the Yumthang were blocked at Poom due to a landslide as the rain continued to pound most parts of the state.

Earlier in June, this year, landslides occurred throughout the state, affecting traffic movement along NH 10 due to incessant rainfall.