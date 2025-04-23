The Sikkim Health Department has launched a round-the-clock emergency helpline system aimed at providing quick access to medical support and information. Health and Family Welfare Minister G.T. Dhungel announced the initiative while speaking to the media about the importance of this new service.

The helpline aims to provide an immediate and reliable communication channel between the public and the health department. A dedicated control room has been set up with CCTV monitoring to respond to public concerns raised through calls, social media, Facebook posts, newspaper reports and more.

“We now have a system in place that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Minister Dhungel. “Our staff members are stationed with mobile phones and CCTV facilities to track issues as soon as they arise. This will help us act fast and make improvements wherever needed—be it cleanliness, water supply, or emergency services in hospitals.”

The helpline numbers provided by the department are 9002433135 and 9749341334. These numbers can be called any time of the day or night, and officials at the control room will take action depending on the issue reported. Whether it is a hospital emergency, an accident, or a natural disaster, the team is ready to respond.

Minister Dhungel also stressed the need for awareness among the people of Sikkim—from cities to the remotest villages. “This service is not just for us in the government, but for everyone. We want the people of Sikkim to know where their nearby hospital is, what services are available, and how to get help during an emergency,” he said.

He mentioned that information will be shared about district hospitals, community health centers, primary health centers, and sub-centers. The goal is to ensure that every person in Sikkim knows where to go and whom to contact during a health emergency.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his full support in strengthening the healthcare system in the state. He acknowledged the role of the department’s senior officials, including the Commissioner-cum-Secretary Prabhakar, who brings years of experience and dedication to the mission.

“This is a step towards making our health services more responsive and people-friendly,” said Dhungel. “We hope this will bring much-needed relief to the general public.”