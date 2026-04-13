Sikkim launches 275-km ‘Call of the Himalaya’ trek to promote slow travel and rural tourism

Sikkim has introduced a new long-distance trekking route aimed at promoting slow travel and rural tourism, while also bringing into focus concerns related to waste management and sustainability in remote areas.

The trek, titled “Call of the Himalaya,” spans approximately 275 kilometres across multiple regions of the state, including Okhrey, Barsey, Baniyang, Zuluk, Lingtam, Rongli and Uttarey in West Sikkim. Designed as a village-based experience, the route connects lesser-explored areas and encourages extended stays within local communities.

Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, Lukendra Rasaily, said the initiative has been conceptualised as a moderate and accessible trek rather than a commercialised high-altitude route.

According to Rasaily, the trail ranges between 10,000 and 12,000 feet and is completed over 17 days. “This is a traverse trek at the village level, not a commercial or heavily crowded trekking route,” he said, adding that the journey typically involves four to five hours of walking per day.

The trek begins from Zuluk and concludes near Kalijhar, passing through several villages equipped with homestay facilities. Tourism officials stated that the growing homestay ecosystem is enabling visitors to engage with local food, customs and lifestyles, thereby strengthening community-based tourism.

Officials added that the initiative is aligned with broader efforts to promote wellness-oriented travel and support rural livelihoods. Walking-based tourism, they noted, is increasingly being positioned as both a health-conscious activity and a means of sustainable economic development.

However, feedback from visitors indicates that infrastructure and environmental management require further attention. While Sikkim has long been recognised for its cleanliness, tourists have reported instances of plastic waste in less-frequented trekking routes.

One visitor, Vinda Dravid, described the state as among the cleanest in India but pointed out visible waste such as plastic wrappers in remote areas. She also highlighted that campsites often required cleaning before use, despite the presence of garbage collection facilities.

Concerns were also raised regarding inadequate facilities for porters and kitchen staff at certain trekking points, particularly in cold weather conditions.

On homestay infrastructure, Dravid noted that most facilities were well maintained but emphasised the importance of preserving traditional architectural styles. She cautioned that excessive use of concrete structures could dilute the distinct cultural experience that rural tourism seeks to offer.

She suggested that structured training, categorisation and institutional support for homestay operators could help maintain service quality while preserving local character.

Tsering Dorjee, proprietor of Khangri Tours & Treks in Gangtok and one of the organisers of the route, said steps have been initiated in certain areas to address waste management.

“In Lachen, strict cleanliness rules have been introduced, including restrictions on carrying plastic bottles,” he said. However, Dorjee acknowledged that rising tourist inflow has contributed to increasing waste levels.

He noted that both tourists and local residents share responsibility for improper waste disposal, citing instances of littering in forest areas. At the same time, he said private initiatives, including hiring workers for regular waste collection, are being implemented in some locations.

Dorjee also pointed out that Sikkim continues to have significant untapped tourism potential. He said that homestays could expand their offerings beyond accommodation by focusing on local cuisine, presentation and curated experiences to enhance visitor engagement.

The “Call of the Himalaya” trek is expected to draw attention to Sikkim’s evolving tourism model, which seeks to balance experiential travel with environmental and cultural sustainability.