The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Sikkim, in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has concluded a pivotal 16-day training program aimed at transforming livestock healthcare and management in the state.

The initiative, which trained 25 “Pashusakhis” under the Accredited Agents for Health and Extension of Livestock Production (A-HELP) program, ran from December 3 to 18, at the Sokeythang Training Centre, Tadong.

The training equipped participants, drawn from the Sikkim Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM), with advanced skills in animal handling, ration balancing, first aid, and sustainable livestock practices. A mix of theoretical lessons and hands-on experience was provided, ensuring a well-rounded learning approach.

Participants also visited key facilities, including the State Veterinary Polyclinic, Mamring Gaushala, and the Sikkim Milk Union, to enhance their practical knowledge.

At the valedictory ceremony on December 19, Dr Anand Thapa, Principal Director (VS), emphasised the program’s importance in bridging gaps between veterinary services and rural communities. “By empowering Pashusakhis with this training, we’re ensuring better livestock health and creating a sustainable support system for farmers,” he stated.