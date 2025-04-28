Sikkim took a significant step in its fight against drug abuse with the launch of the "Amma Kho Ashu Pushna Lathi" movement on April 27. The initiative, aimed at building a drug-free future, was kicked off by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and HCM Madam Krishna Rai, alongside local citizens, mothers, and youth from the 23 Syari Constituency.

The movement directly addresses the rising drug abuse problem in the state and the emotional toll it has taken on families, particularly mothers. The phrase "Amma Kho Ashu Pushna Lathi," meaning "Mothers’ Tears Are the Cane," captures the painful reality faced by many families where mothers bear the brunt of their children's struggles with addiction. Drug abuse has reversed the traditional role of children as caregivers, leaving mothers to endure the emotional and physical burden.

Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the Area MLA, played a key role in envisioning the initiative, which forms part of the broader celebration of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Anniversary. Lamtha urged every citizen to join the effort, emphasising that the fight against drugs is a shared responsibility, not just the government’s alone.

The movement responds to the growing concern over drug-related issues affecting Sikkim’s youth. It aims to raise awareness, educate the public on the dangers of drugs, and foster a strong sense of community responsibility in tackling the crisis. With broad support from local mothers, youth groups, and residents, the initiative seeks to confront the drug problem head-on and ensure that it no longer remains a hidden issue.

Krishna Rai, in her speech, thanked the people of Sikkim for their commitment to the cause and reiterated the state government’s dedication to overcoming the drug abuse challenge. She emphasised that the fight against drugs will require collective efforts from the entire community to succeed.