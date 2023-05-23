Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, officially launched the Bahini scheme on May 23. The scheme aims to provide 100 per cent access to free and safe sanitary pads for secondary and senior secondary school-going girls in the state. The launch took place during the Education Department's Outreach program at Chintan Bhawan, where CM Tamang personally handed over sanitary pads to students.

Under the Bahini scheme, vending machines will be installed in 210 secondary and senior secondary government schools across Sikkim to ensure easy access to sanitary pads. Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that vending machines would also be installed in colleges, extending the reach of the program. Bahini holds significant importance as it is the flagship program of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, focused on empowering young girls and addressing menstrual hygiene needs.

In addition to the Bahini scheme, CM Tamang unveiled several other key initiatives during the Education Department's Outreach program. One of the major announcements was a new policy to regularize ad hoc teachers appointed under the land donor scheme. The CM acknowledged the contribution of sixty-six landowners who generously donated land for the construction of government schools by honoring them with job appointment letters.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency, CM Tamang urged for an expedited land mutation process. He highlighted that while job regularization is typically granted after eight years of service, a special exemption of five years would be provided to the land donors, ensuring their timely recognition.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister introduced the Mid-Day Meal Program, a unique initiative aimed at recruiting women between the ages of 40 and 60 as cooks in 767 schools across the state. These dedicated individuals will be remunerated with a competitive salary ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 6000.

Earlier, in a significant move, CM Tamang granted regularization orders to 437 ad-hoc teachers throughout the state, providing them with job security and stability.