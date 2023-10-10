The state of Sikkim is in the midst of a rescue and evacuation operation, aiming to wrap up the process within just two more days, following a flash flood that struck the region. Over the past two days, a total of 690 tourists have been successfully evacuated in 98 sorties, with the total number of evacuees reaching 1,200.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak provided updates on the ongoing efforts, highlighting the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions and severed road connectivity. He mentioned that despite these challenges, constant communication and the availability of Airforce resources were crucial in ensuring the success of the relief and rescue missions.

Pathak further explained that an advance team led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) had ventured to Cbungthang on foot. Subsequently, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SSDR) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached Chungthang to assist with the evacuation efforts.

To carry out the evacuation operation, a fleet of helicopters was employed, including three MI17s, two Chinooks, and two Chitah choppers. During these missions, 514 passengers were evacuated from Lachen and Lachung, including one patient, in 59 sorties. Additionally, relief materials were transported to various locations, including defense supply points.

Chief Secretary Pathak noted that among those evacuated, 26 were foreign tourists, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the rescue operation.

On October 10 alone, a total of 176 tourists were evacuated in multiple sorties. With two more days left in the planned operation, the authorities are determined to continue their efforts to evacuate all remaining tourists and ensure their safety.

The flash flood incident occurred on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attempted to reach Mangan via helicopter until October 6th and 7th but were hindered by adverse weather conditions. This necessitated the initiation of a foot journey to reach the affected areas and provide assistance to those in need.