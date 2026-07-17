Sikkim launches 'CM-SAATHI' to provide free JEE, NEET coaching to over 2,000 students

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has launched 'CM-SAATHI', a state-wide initiative aimed at providing free, high-quality coaching and academic support to students preparing for national-level entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.

Developed in collaboration with the Government of India's SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) initiative, the programme seeks to bridge the gap in access to quality coaching by offering free learning resources to students across the state.

Launching the initiative on July 17, Tamang said the programme reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that no student is deprived of educational opportunities due to financial constraints.

"CM-SAATHI will provide free, world-class coaching and academic support for JEE and NEET aspirants and ensure that quality coaching reaches the homes and schools of our students, regardless of their financial background," the chief minister said.

The programme is expected to benefit more than 2,000 students from over 40 government and private schools across Sikkim.

Under the initiative, students will have access to expert video lectures, comprehensive study materials, mock tests, practice questions, doubt-clearing support and technology-enabled learning tools designed to improve their preparation for competitive examinations.

The programme will also focus on strengthening the teaching capacity of science and mathematics educators through collaboration with IIT Kanpur, enabling them to better mentor students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Tamang said he has requested the Union Ministry of Education to consider extending similar support for other competitive examinations, including the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination and UPSC Foundation programmes.

"CM-SAATHI is more than a programme; it is an investment in the aspirations of our youth and the bright future of Sikkim," he said.

The chief minister urged students to make the most of the opportunity through dedication and discipline, while calling upon principals, teachers and parents to actively support and motivate aspirants.

He also thanked the Ministry of Education, IIT Kanpur, the SATHEE team and officials of the Sikkim Education Department for their support in implementing the initiative.

According to state officials, the programme is expected to significantly improve access to quality competitive examination coaching in Sikkim and help prepare a new generation of doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators and future leaders.