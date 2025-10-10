Sikkim launches cohort programme to boost local entrepreneurship

A new initiative aimed at strengthening Sikkim’s entrepreneurial ecosystem was launched on October 10 at the Digital Nomad Village, Yakten. The Cohort programme, organised by the District Administrative Centre (DAC) Pakyong in collaboration with Nomad Village, seeks to connect local entrepreneurs with professionals from across India specialising in technology, design, marketing, and finance.

The programme brings together aspiring and established entrepreneurs from Sikkim to participate in intensive problem-solving sessions, where they develop practical solutions for challenges faced in their businesses.

Addressing the event, Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba highlighted Sikkim’s potential in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, biodiversity, and natural resource management.

He praised the initiative for connecting local entrepreneurs with experts, stressing that mentorship and collaborative opportunities are key to fostering a robust entrepreneurial environment across the state. He also suggested expanding Nomad Villages and similar cohort programmes to every district to broaden access to entrepreneurial support.

District Collector Rohan Agawane acknowledged the region’s growing entrepreneurial potential and lauded the forum for its efforts in nurturing local talent.

The event featured sessions where entrepreneurs shared their business ideas, long-term visions, and challenges, while mentors recounted their personal experiences and outlined support systems available to help start-ups grow sustainably.

Experts present included Dr Nitin Kareer, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Finance Commission, and Dr Vandana Nadig Nair, Co-Founder of Elder Aid Wellness and Phicus.

The programme aligns with the state government’s “One Family, One Entrepreneur” initiative, which aims to encourage entrepreneurship across Sikkim.