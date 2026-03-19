Sikkim launches first International Film Festival during 50th Statehood celebrations

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the launch of the first-ever Sikkim International Film Festival 2026 as the state celebrates 50 years of statehood, marking a major cultural milestone.

Speaking at the event in the presence of Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Tamang said the festival reflects pride and progress while promoting art, culture, and creative expression in the state.

He said the festival aims to position Sikkim as a key hub for cinema and cultural exchange in the Himalayan region while creating opportunities for youth in creative industries. Highlighting the role of cinema, he described it as a powerful medium that connects people across borders and fosters understanding.

The Chief Minister said the festival features international participation, including support from the European Union, helping bring diverse perspectives and strengthen cultural ties.

He added that the event will include a short film competition for regional filmmakers, a film market to encourage collaboration, and workshops led by industry experts to build a strong creative ecosystem.

Tamang reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting the creative economy through initiatives such as the Creatorpreneur Policy and incentives for filmmaking. He said these efforts aim to empower youth, preserve cultural heritage, and attract filmmakers to the state.

He expressed confidence that the festival will leave a lasting impact on Sikkim’s cultural landscape and welcomed participants and guests to the state.