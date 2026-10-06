Sikkim launches four digital initiatives to boost tourism industry

The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on October 6 launched four digital initiatives aimed at modernising tourism services and promoting the state's tourism industry.

Tourism and Civil Aviation and Commerce Minister Tshering T Bhutia was among those present at the launch programme.

The initiatives include a dedicated web portal for the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026, scheduled from November 1 to 7 in Namchi district. The portal will provide information and services related to the festival, with its key features demonstrated through a video presentation.

The department also introduced the e-Office system at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Gangtok), making it the first institute in Sikkim to transition to a fully online administrative system.

The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) also adopted the e-Office system, making it the first public sector undertaking in the state to implement the digital administrative platform.

The fourth initiative was the upgraded Atithi GIS portal, which introduces new features aimed at making tourism-related services more accessible and efficient.

The upgraded platform includes a simplified booking process, a guest self-booking facility and an online payment option, enabling visitors to complete transactions digitally.

The latest initiatives add to Sikkim's ongoing push to digitise tourism services. The state has been bringing tourism-related registrations, renewals and payments online, while its tourism portal also provides digital access to permits and traveller information.

The state government's tourism portal lists the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 from November 1 to 7, with adventure activities and tourism experiences planned as part of the event.

Following the launches, dignitaries unveiled the official Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest T-shirts and brochures.