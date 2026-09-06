Sikkim launches free JEE, NEET coaching scheme for students from poor families

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 5 announced the launch of CM-SAATHI, a new initiative offering free coaching to JEE and NEET aspirants from economically disadvantaged families.

The scheme, launched on Teachers’ Day, has been introduced in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and will provide a two-month crash course to help students prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations. The state Cabinet approved the proposal on Friday.

“There are many students from poor backgrounds who aspire to compete for JEE and NEET, but they can't afford the cost of proper coaching centres,” Tamang said.

The chief minister also announced the Launch Pad scheme, under which economically weaker students, persons with disabilities and orphaned youth preparing for central government and public sector undertaking examinations will receive one-time financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000.

The assistance will help cover study materials, travel and other expenses related to examination preparation.

Tamang also announced an annual State-level Teachers’ Run and Inter-School & College Run to encourage physical fitness and healthy living among students and teachers. He said the events would promote a competitive spirit and encourage wider participation in sporting activities.

A former teacher who entered politics more than three decades ago, Tamang used the occasion to acknowledge the contribution of educators and the challenges they face.

“Their unwavering faith in education continues to inspire us,” he said, describing teachers as custodians of a legacy of “sacrifice, service and dedication”.

Tamang said education remained a key priority for his government, which, he noted, allocated around 15 per cent of the state’s total expenditure to the sector in 2025–26.

He said Sikkim’s declaration as a Fully Literate State on 27 May 2026 marked an important milestone, but added that the government was now shifting its focus from access to education towards quality and excellence.

The government’s target, he said, was for Sikkim to become a destination for quality education by 2035, so that students would not have to leave the state in search of better opportunities and learners from other parts of India would instead come to Sikkim.

The chief minister also highlighted measures to strengthen the education system, including teacher recruitment and regularisation, vocational and inclusive education, foundational literacy and numeracy, and the promotion of indigenous languages.

The state is also working on introducing the Sikkim Life Skills Curriculum, which will include training in CPR, first aid, fire safety and disaster preparedness.

“As a Himalayan State situated in a high seismic-risk zone, I emphasised that disaster preparedness is not an option but a necessity,” Tamang said. “Our objective is to create a generation capable of saving not only their own lives but also the lives of others.”

He said the state was working with IISER Pune and Azim Premji University on curriculum development, teacher training and improving learning outcomes.

The chief minister also congratulated Sushma Tamang, PGT Chemistry at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Dikling, for receiving the National Teachers Award 2026 from President Droupadi Murmu.

Dhan Kumar Gurung and Sudip Subba were congratulated for being selected to represent Sikkim at the national level, while Kinzang Dorjee Bhutia and Thinley Namgyal Bhutia were recognised for receiving the National Award for Innovation in Educational Administration.

Twelve teachers were also presented with the State Teachers Award.