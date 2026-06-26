Sikkim launches India's first Himalayan specialty coffee impact district

Sikkim has launched India's first Himalayan Specialty Coffee Impact District in North Sikkim under a landmark public-private partnership aimed at developing a globally competitive specialty coffee industry while strengthening the state's internationally recognised organic farming brand.

The initiative was inaugurated on June 24 at the KVK Hall in Mangan by Sikkim's Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife and Dzongu MLA, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha. The programme brings together the Department of Horticulture, Government of Sikkim, California-based AgrImpact Ventures, its Indian affiliate SocioLadder Group, and the Coffee Board of India.

The partnership seeks to establish a complete specialty coffee value chain in North Sikkim, covering high-altitude nurseries, farmer training, processing facilities, branding and international market access. The project aims to position the Sikkim Organic brand among the world's leading premium coffee-producing regions.

Officials said North Sikkim's high-altitude terrain, cool climate and organic soils offer ideal conditions for cultivating specialty coffee with distinctive flavour profiles. The coffee plantation programme, launched as the district's first major initiative, will complement the region's established production of Sikkim Mandarin and large cardamom, creating a diversified premium agricultural economy.

The Agricultural Impact District model is designed as a replicable framework for rural development, integrating farmers, government agencies, private investors and market partners to generate measurable economic, environmental and social benefits. Under the partnership, the state government will facilitate policy support, land access and institutional coordination, while AgrImpact Ventures and SocioLadder will provide technical expertise, investment facilitation and access to global markets.

Addressing the event, Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha said North Sikkim's forests, fertile soils and farming communities are the region's greatest assets, and the initiative is intended to convert those strengths into long-term prosperity for local families.

Agriculture Commissioner-cum-Secretary J.D. Bhutia said the implementation roadmap has been designed for scale and sustainability, adding that farmers are expected to witness tangible improvements in their livelihoods from the very first season.

Horticulture Secretary T.T. Bhutia described the Coffee Plantation Programme as the beginning of a new chapter for Sikkim's agricultural sector, stating that the state's organic legacy combined with international market access would help local farmers become global suppliers of premium coffee.

AgrImpact Ventures Founder and CEO Shravan Charya said the initiative reflects the organisation's vision of combining ecological conservation, community participation and sustainable economic development through agriculture.

Partha Pratim Choudhury, Joint Director (Extension) of the Coffee Board's North Eastern Region office in Guwahati, said Sikkim possesses significant potential to emerge as a producer of high-quality specialty coffee. He reiterated the Coffee Board's commitment to providing technical guidance, quality planting material, capacity-building programmes and market support to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

Officials expressed confidence that the project would strengthen rural livelihoods, promote sustainable farming and establish North Sikkim as a recognised premium coffee-growing destination in both domestic and international markets.

