Sikkim launches investment outreach in Kolkata; showcasing tourism, renewable energy potential

The Sikkim government, on July 23, prioritised sectors such as tourism, agro-processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy by launching a fresh investment outreach in eastern India.

The outreach was launched during a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet held in Kolkata, jointly with CII, seeking to position Sikkim as a high-potential investment destination with sector-specific incentives and a focus on sustainable, inclusive development.

A dedicated exhibition showcased the state's authentic offerings - spices, processed foods, bamboo crafts, dairy, and textiles - while B2B and B2G meetings facilitated direct engagement with prospective investors.

Led by Commerce & Industries Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, the initiative aims to deepen economic ties with West Bengal and neighbouring states, while positioning Sikkim as an emerging investment destination with policy incentives and organic, sustainable development at its core.

"We are offering attractive policy support in key areas like agri-horti, micro-hydro, IT, film, and sports to build industrial capacity," said M Ravi Kumar, Principal Director, Industries Department, Government of Sikkim.

Officials highlighted the state's strategic location, organic ecosystem, and potential in education, herbal medicine, and bamboo-based industries, while urging an inclusive growth model that supports farmers, women entrepreneurs, and border communities.