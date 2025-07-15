Sikkim launches joint crackdown on rising animal cruelty

A major push to address animal abuse is underway in Sikkim, where police officers are now being formally trained to treat cruelty against animals as a serious crime. Nearly 70 officers attended a workshop at the Sikkim Police Headquarters this week, gaining legal and practical tools to strengthen their response to animal cruelty cases.

The training, conducted in collaboration with the State Animal Husbandry Department and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, focused on laws like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (amended 2022); and the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The session was part of a wider initiative aimed at improving how authorities, veterinarians, and local communities handle animal abuse. Earlier, on July 12, over 100 animal welfare volunteers and activists received similar training to improve coordination with police. Another workshop is scheduled for July 16 for veterinary officers from the state’s Animal Husbandry Department.

Organisers said the training sessions are not just about protecting animals but also about preventing broader societal harm. Research shows a strong connection between animal cruelty and violent crimes against people. A 2021 report by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations found that over 500,000 animals were victims of crimes in a decade, and studies indicate that individuals who abuse animals are significantly more likely to commit violent acts against humans.

PETA India’s legal team, which led the sessions, emphasised that stricter law enforcement and public awareness are key to reversing this trend. While older laws such as the PCA Act carry weak penalties—just Rs 50 for first-time offenders—the BNS includes stronger punishments. PETA has submitted proposals to the central government calling for further reforms, including harsher sentences for repeat offenders.

Sikkim now joins several other regions, including Pune, Nagpur, Goa, and Chhattisgarh, where similar training sessions have been held. These efforts aim to build a more responsive system that not only protects animals but also prevents escalation to more serious crimes.

Officials hope this initiative will create lasting change in how cases of animal cruelty are perceived and prosecuted.