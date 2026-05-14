Sikkim launches major austerity drive: CM Tamang cuts official carcade by 50 per cent

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and fuel conservation, Prem Singh Tamang on May 14 announced a sweeping austerity drive in Sikkim, including a 50 per cent reduction in his official carcade and implementation of an odd-even vehicle rule across the state.

The Chief Minister announced the measures during a high-level meeting attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Heads of Departments, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police. Officials from other districts joined virtually.

Tamang said the steps were aimed at promoting fuel conservation, responsible governance and administrative efficiency during challenging times.

Among the major decisions announced was the withdrawal of pilot vehicles assigned to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Fuel consumption for vehicles allotted to ministers and MLAs will also be reduced by 20 per cent.

The state government will additionally implement an odd-even vehicle system across all districts, though emergency services will remain exempted.

As part of the austerity measures, departments have been directed to introduce pool vehicle systems and encourage officials to walk for nearby meetings whenever possible. The government has also promoted greater use of public transport, virtual meetings and digital coordination under a “digital-first” administrative approach.

Restrictions have also been imposed on inter-district and out-of-state travel by government employees using official vehicles unless deemed absolutely necessary.

All Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and Chairpersons have been instructed to remain stationed in their respective constituencies and avoid unnecessary travel.

In another significant move, the Chief Minister announced that 50 per cent of government employees would work from home wherever feasible, while foreign travel by government officials has been suspended for one year.

The government also stated that Saturdays and Sundays would continue as non-working days, during which official government vehicles would not be allowed to ply.

Appealing for public cooperation, Tamang said the measures were temporary but necessary in the larger interest of both the state and the country. A detailed notification on the implementation of the decisions is expected to be issued soon by the Home Department.