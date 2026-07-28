Sikkim launches official website for North East Riders Meet 2026 ahead of November event

The Sikkim government has launched the official website for the 16th North East Riders Meet (NERM) 2026, kicking off preparations for one of the Northeast's biggest annual motorcycling events.

The portal, www.nerm.online, was formally launched by Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

The website will serve as the primary digital platform for participants and visitors, providing information on registrations, event schedules, venue details and other important announcements ahead of the event.

The 16th North East Riders Meet is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 22, 2026, at Lingkhim Tar in Namthang, Namchi district.

The annual gathering attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from all eight Northeastern states and other parts of the country, offering a platform to promote responsible riding while showcasing the region's culture, tourism and scenic landscapes.

Announcing the launch, the minister's office described the website as the official gateway to the event, encouraging riders and enthusiasts to visit the portal for updates and event-related information.

Organisers have also urged prospective participants to follow the event's official social media channels for announcements regarding Early Bird and Regular Registration, which are expected to open in the coming months.