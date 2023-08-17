The Government of Sikkim has introduced a thoughtful initiative to instill respect and care for parents among children, drawing inspiration from the legendary story of Shravan Kumar.

This initiative aims to encourage the younger generation to follow the example of Shravan Kumar, who selflessly served his parents.

The State Government has announced the establishment of the 'Shravan Kumar Award,' which will be bestowed annually on Independence Day, the 15th of August, to sons and daughters of Sikkim who exhibit selfless dedication to their parents.

The award will hold monetary incentives, with the following cash prizes:

1st Prize: 15 lakhs

2nd Prize: 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: 05 lakhs

The implementation of the 'Shravan Kumar Award' will be overseen by the Social Welfare Department, designated as the Nodal Department responsible for administering the award. The Social Welfare Department will formulate the necessary rules and guidelines to ensure the proper execution of the award.