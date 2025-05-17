Marking a major stride in digital tourism innovation, the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, launched “Sikkim Darshan”—a QR-based and audio guide-enabled platform—on the occasion of the 50th Statehood Day celebrations at Manan Bhawan in Gangtok. The new digital initiative, which includes both a website and mobile application, was officially unveiled by Hon’ble Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang.

“Sikkim Darshan” showcases over 50 of Sikkim’s premier tourist destinations, offering a unique, tech-driven travel experience. By scanning designated QR codes installed at various attractions, tourists can instantly access detailed digital content including high-resolution photo galleries, real-time safety updates, and hidden gems like local eateries and shops. The platform transforms smartphones into personal tour guides, making exploration easier and more immersive.

One of the key highlights of the platform is its multilingual audio guide system, which provides engaging narration in Hindi, English, and Nepali. These audio tours help visitors understand the historical, cultural, and environmental significance of each site, breaking language barriers and making the journey more enriching.

This initiative reflects the state’s vision for a green and responsible tourism model. By promoting digital engagement and reducing dependency on paper-based brochures, “Sikkim Darshan” supports Sikkim’s commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious travel. Each scan contributes to a larger goal of preserving the state's rich heritage while embracing a tech-forward future.

The Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation said that this platform is a part of Sikkim’s broader push towards smart tourism. It aims to boost visitor engagement, enhance safety, and make tourism services more inclusive and accessible to all age groups and nationalities