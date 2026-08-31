Sikkim launches ‘Sikkim for Nepal’ relief mission for flood and landslide victims

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, August 31 flagged off a dedicated relief mission to Nepal under the banner ‘Sikkim for Nepal’, sending essential supplies and medical assistance to areas affected by severe floods and landslides.

The relief convoy, organised under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, is aimed at supporting communities affected by intense monsoon rainfall, flash floods and landslides across several parts of Nepal. The disaster has reportedly claimed at least 165 lives, while hundreds of people remain missing.

The Bhotekoshi River region near the Tibet-Nepal border is among the worst-affected areas, with widespread damage to homes and infrastructure reported in several locations. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities search for those still unaccounted for.

Flagging off the relief team, Tamang expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and extended support to people displaced by the disaster. He highlighted the longstanding cultural, emotional and historical ties between Sikkim and Nepal.

The initiative is part of a wider humanitarian response from India's northeastern region, with states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim extending assistance to Nepal following the floods and landslides.

Sikkim's relief effort also comes amid broader Indian assistance to Nepal. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu recently handed over 10 tonnes of relief material to Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel, as rescue and relief operations continued in several parts of the country.

With large areas still affected and hundreds of people reported missing, search and rescue operations remain the immediate priority for Nepali authorities. Relief agencies are also focusing on providing essential supplies and medical assistance to affected communities.

Tamang said Sikkim stood in solidarity with the people of Nepal during the crisis and expressed hope that the relief effort would contribute to the ongoing humanitarian response and the eventual recovery and rebuilding process.