Sikkim law student selected as anchor for National Youth Dialogue in New Delhi

A law student from Sikkim has been selected to represent the state on a prominent national platfrom in New Delhi. Stuti Pradhan, a resident of Rangpo in Pakyong district, has been chosen as an anchor for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled to be held from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam.

The programme will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to bring together young leaders from across the country to deliberate on ideas and visions for India’s future.

Stuti had earlier gained recognition after winning the State-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, following which she represented Sikkim at the national session in New Delhi. Her articulate speaking skills, confidence, and leadership abilities drew attention during the event, paving the way for her selection as an anchor at the upcoming national dialogue.

Her selection is being hailed as a proud moment for Sikkim, as a young voice from the state will play a key role in facilitating discussions at a major national platform.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, with support from MyBharat Kendra, Gangtok. The initiative aims to engage youth from diverse regions of the country and provide them a platform to share ideas, perspectives, and solutions for nation-building.