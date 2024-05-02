Sumiran Chettri, a law student hailing from Malbasey, Budhang, under the Soreng district has achieved a remarkable feat by being chosen to represent India at the United Nations Simulation Conference.

Sumiran, currently pursuing his B.A.LLB from Sikkim Government Law College in Gangtok has garnered this prestigious opportunity to participate in the diplomatic simulation slated to take place from October 4 to 7, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The news of Sumiran's selection comes as a moment of pride for the people of Soreng as well as for the academic institution he represents.



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The United Nations Simulation Conference, organized by Best Diplomats, based in New York, aims to provide a platform for young leaders and change-makers to engage in discussions and find resolutions to pressing global issues. The upcoming conference, themed "Crafting Future Leaders in the Post-Pandemic Era," holds significant importance in light of the challenges the world faces today.

In a letter of acceptance received by Sumiran, the organizers expressed their gratitude and excitement for his participation. The conference, to be held at the Windsor Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center, is expected to host delegates from various countries offering them a unique opportunity to engage in diplomatic discussions and negotiations.