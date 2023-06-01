Laxmi Prasad Kafley has been named the party president of the Citizen Action Party on June 1.

Kafley was declared the party president in a programme held at Rangpo.

Earlier in May, former two-term BJP President of Sikkim, DB Chauhan joins the newly formed Ganesh Rai-led Citizen Action Party today during the new official party headquarter inauguration event held in Lumsay near Gangtok.

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The Citizen Action Party (CAP) inaugurated its official headquarters in Lower Lumsey, Tadong, today. The ceremony was attended by senior politician CM Tiwari, who inaugurated the headquarters. Ganesh Rai, the chief coordinator of the CAP, expressed his confidence in the party's growth, stating that party offices will soon be opened in every district episode-wise.

According to the party's constitution, the CAP will only have offices at the district level and will not extend to the gram Panchayat and area-wise level. The party aims to cover the entire District Gangtok with the headquarters, and the remaining five districts will soon have party offices.