The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has unveiled its 14th monthly report on the performance of States and Union Territories (UTs) in addressing public grievances through the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). The report, focusing on September 2023, provides valuable insights into the resolution of public concerns and grievances across India.

In September 2023, States and UTs successfully redressed a total of 57,701 grievances lodged by citizens. However, the pendency of grievances remains a challenge, with 1,70,921 grievances awaiting resolution as of September 30, 2023. This figure reflects a slight increase from the 1,69,753 grievances recorded at the end of August 2023. Notably, for the 13th consecutive month, the monthly disposal rate exceeded 50,000 cases in various States and UTs, underscoring the commitment to addressing public concerns promptly.

In the category of North-Eastern States (Group A), Sikkim emerged as the leader in grievance resolution, followed closely by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. These rankings showcase the efforts made by these states in effectively resolving public grievances.

The DARPG has been actively working to enhance the grievance redressal process, including the launch of the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0. Developed in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, this upgraded system incorporates Artificial Intelligence capabilities, providing instant tabular analysis of filed and resolved grievances. It also offers data on grievances filed at the state and district levels, as well as ministry-wise data, enabling officials to identify the root causes of grievances.

Additionally, DARPG signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bharat GPT team on September 29, 2023, with the aim of creating a repository of Indian context data accessible for the development of applications. The Bharat GPT team is in the early stages of developing India-specific Large Language Models (LLM) powered by Bhashini. Under the NDA, DARPG will share data, and Bharat GPT will provide a demonstrable large language model for CPGRAMS.

Starting in May 2023, DARPG initiated the process of ranking States and UTs based on their performance on the CPGRAMS portal. Presently, DARPG ranks States/UTs across four categories: North Eastern States, Union Territories, and two additional categories for States based on the number of grievances received. This ranking initiative aims to assist States/UTs in evaluating and streamlining their Grievance Redressal Systems while facilitating comparative assessments with their counterparts. The Grievance Redressal Index includes two dimensions and four indicators.

Uttar Pradesh led the charts with the highest number of grievances received in September 2023, totaling 20,229. Impressively, both Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat demonstrated significant success in disposing of grievances, addressing 15,848 and 7,149 cases, respectively.