Sikkim leads Northeast in balanced SDG growth, all districts ranked 'Front Runners'

Sikkim has emerged as one of the top performers in the North Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2023-24, with all of its districts—Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Gyalshing, Pakyong, and Soreng—earning the 'Front Runner' status. This places the state in an elite group alongside Mizoram and Tripura, the only three northeastern states to achieve this distinction in the latest rankings.

Released on July 7 by NITI Aayog in partnership with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDoNER) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the index evaluates district-level progress across 16 SDG themes, including education, health, gender equality, environment, and infrastructure.

What sets Sikkim apart is not just high scores but consistency. The narrow gap between its highest-scoring district, Gangtok (76.64), and the lowest, Gyalshing (71.14), reflects a balanced development model rarely seen in the region. The margin of just 5.5 points contrasts sharply with states like Mizoram, where the gap between the top and bottom districts spans nearly 14 points.

Officials attribute this performance to the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, whose administration has prioritised inclusive and sustainable policies aligned with both national and global SDG targets. Initiatives in healthcare, education, rural development, and environmental sustainability have been implemented uniformly across all districts, contributing to the state's consistent progress.

While Mizoram's Hnahthial district posted the highest individual district score in the region at 81.43, Sikkim's uniformity across districts is seen as a more sustainable model for long-term development. Tripura also performed well, with Gomati and Dhalai districts scoring 78.79 and 72.29, respectively.

The index launch was attended by top officials, including NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, MoDoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar, and UNDP India Resident Representative Dr Angela Lusigi. Bery emphasised that district-level achievements are vital for India’s broader development goals, especially in the context of “Viksit Bharat @2047”—the vision of a developed India by its 100th year of independence.