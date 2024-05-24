The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Namchi, successfully conducted the fifth day of a comprehensive training programme aimed at enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities situated within the Teesta Basin.

The fifth day of the awareness and training programme, focused on Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and Participatory Rural Appraisal(PRA) Exercises.The team was led by Shri Jigmee Bhutia, Deputy Director of SSDMA, and Shri Dinesh Dhakal, Assistant Urban Planner of SSDMA, the session was attended by various stakeholders including representatives from Panchayat Adarsh Goan, members of the Mandir community, the District Project Officer (DPO) Namchi, Junior Engineer (JE) from the Water Resources Department, officials from SSDMA, and local residents.

A practical session on PRA was conducted by local residents to prepare an evacuation plan specifically tailored for Adarsh Goan, emphasizing community involvement in disaster preparedness and response efforts.