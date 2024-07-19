The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has secured a commanding presence in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, leaving the state without a formal opposition. Following their 2024 electoral triumph, SKM now controls 30 legislative seats. This includes the lone Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) legislator, Tenzin Norbu Lamtha who has joined SKM, further consolidating their majority.

With the Sikkim politics altered, the focus now shifts to two upcoming by-elections in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi. The Soreng-Chakung seat was vacated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who had won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies. The Namchi seat was left open by Madame Chief Minister Krishna Kumari Rai (Golay). The Election Commission has yet to announce the dates for these by-polls.

Despite a history of success in by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which previously won two seats, faces a challenging scenario. The BJP’s state President, DR Thapa is currently in Delhi and there are speculations that the party might push for by-polls to establish an opposition presence. However, the dynamics have shifted with CM Prem Singh Tamang’s strengthened position holding 30 MLAs compared to 17 in 2019.

These by-elections will be a crucial test for opposition unity and will offer insights into the stability and effectiveness of the SKM-led government under Golay's leadership.