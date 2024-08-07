On the third day of the 2024-25 Budget Session, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) convened at the Secretariat, focusing on financial matters.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also serving as the Finance Minister initiated the session by presenting the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for 2017-18 and introducing the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 19 of 2024).



Also Read: Government of India reviews Sikkim communities for Scheduled Tribes inclusion

The House unanimously passed both measures.

Following this, the Chief Minister presented the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for 2018-19 and introduced the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 20 of 2024). These too were approved by the Assembly.

The session then moved to the presentation, voting, and approval of Separate Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2024-25, under the purview of six ministers overseeing various departments.