The Sikkim Legislative Assembly passed the Third Supplementary Demands for Grants worth Rs 96549.42 lakh for the Financial Year 2022-23 during the Sixth Session (Part V) of the Tenth Assembly today.

The Third Supplementary Demand for Grants of Rs. 96549.42 lakh, comprising Rs. 7441.15 lakh on the Revenue Account and Rs. 89108.27 lakh on the Capital Account, was passed by the House to meet gross additional expenditure after it was moved for consideration and passed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department, during the Financial Business of the day-long session.

The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill 2023 (Bill No. 01 of 2023) for the Third Supplementary Demands for Grants, relating to the Financial Year 2022-23, which was introduced and moved for consideration by Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

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The Sikkim Appropriation Bill 2023 (Bill No. 01 of 2023) is introduced in pursuance of clause(1) of Article 204, read with Article 205 of the Constitution of India, to provide for the appropriation from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim of the money required to meet the expenditure charged in the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim and Supplementary Grants made by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the expenditure of the Government of Sikkim for the remaining part of the financial year 2022-23.

During the Legislative Business, two bills were introduced by the concerned Ministers-in-Charge. The bills are:

i) Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Bill no. 03 of 2023) introduced by Minister-in-Charge of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha.

ii) Sikkim Fire and Emergency Services, Bill 2023 (Bill No. 04 of 2023) introduced by Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang, also Minister-in-Charge of the Home Department.

The House will discuss and vote on the above bills in the next session.

Thereafter, the House passed the Sikkim Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 26 of 2022), which was introduced during the session held on September 16, 2022, by Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

Subsequently, Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge for Finance Department, presented the Vote on Account for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Vote on Account for FY 2023-24 was put to the vote and was passed by the House after consideration of suggestions laid forth by MLA N.K. Subba.

The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill 2023 (Bill No. 02 of 2023) for the Vote on Account for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Sikkim Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 02 of 2023) for the Vote on Account for the Financial Year 2023-24 is introduced in pursuance of clause (1) of Article 204 of the Constitution of India read with Article 206 thereof, to provide for the appropriation from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim, of the money required to meet the expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim and Grants made in advance by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the expenditure of the Government of Sikkim for the part of the financial year 2023-24.

The Assembly then took up the Election and Nomination of the Members for the following Assembly Committees for the Financial Year 2023-24.

1. Committee on Public Accounts: MLAs Aditya Golay Tamang and Shri T.T. Bhutia were nominated as Members of the Committee, with MLA Shri Aditya Golay Tamang as its Chairman.

2. Committee on Estimates: MLAs T.T. Bhutia and Shri Aditya Golay Tamang were nominated as Members of the Committee, with MLA T.T. Bhutia as its Chairman.

Likewise, the Speaker made the following nominations for various Committees for Financial Year 2023-24:

1. Committee on Government Assurances: MLAs, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, Shri Bishnu Kumar Sharma, and Smt. Sunita Gajmer was nominated as a Member of the Committee, with MLA Shri Sonam Tshering Venchungpa as its Chairman.

2. Rules Committee: MLAs Sonam Tshering Venchungpa and Shri Pintso Namgyal Lepcha were nominated as Members, with Speaker Shri Arun K. Upreti as the ex-officio Chairman of the Committee.

3. Library Committee: MLAs, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, Smt. Rajkumari Thapa, Em Prasad Sharma, and Smt. Farwanti Tamang was nominated as the Member, with Deputy Speaker Shri Sangay Lepcha, as the ex-officio Chairman of the Committee.

4. House Committee: MLAs, G.T. Dhungel, Shri Em Prasad Sharma, and Rajkumari Thapa were nominated as the Members, with MLA G.T. Dhungel as the Chairman of the Committee.

5. Committee of Privileges: MLAs Bishnu Kumar Sharma, T.T. Bhutia, and Shri Pintso Namgyal Lepcha were nominated as the members, with MLA Shri Bishnu Kumar Sharma as the Chairman of the Committee.

The Speaker then nominated MLAs Aditya Golay Tamang, Shri G.T. Dhungel, and Shri Sonam Tshering Venchungpa as the Panel of Chairmen for the financial year 2023-24.

Thereafter, Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge for Finance Department, presented the following CAG/ Separate Audit Reports in the House:

1. Half Yearly Review Report: 2022-23, Review of Trends in Receipt and Expenditure in relation to Budget 2022-23.

2. Finance Accounts 2021-22 (Volume I & II) and Appropriation Accounts 2021-22 and Accounts at a Glance for the year 2021-22.

3. Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of Sikkim Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Minister-in-Charge of the Power Department, M.N. Sherpa, then presented the Sikkim State Electricity Regulatory Commission Annual Report for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Subsequently, the Annual Report of the Culture Department and Annual Report of the Home Department, Government of Sikkim, for the year 2021-2022 were placed on the table by Speaker Shri Arun K. Upreti.

In his valedictory remarks, Speaker Arun Upreti thanked all the members of the House for maintaining the house decorum and assisting in the smooth proceedings of the Sixth Session (Part V) of the Tenth Assembly.

Likewise, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended gratitude to the Speaker for the smooth conduct of the day’s proceedings and also thanked the Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, ACSs, Secretaries, media personnel, and other officials for their role in the session.

The House was adjourned sine die.

Earlier, at the onset of the day-long session, the House made an Obituary Reference to the passing away of a former Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Late Dawgyal Pintso Bhutia.

Speaker, SLA, Arun Upreti, in his obituary reference, expressed profound sorrow on the demise of a former Member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Late Dawgyal Pintso Bhutia, who left for his heavenly abode on 12th December 2022 at STNM Hospital due to prolonged illness. He was 80 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, and grandchildren.

Born on 15 June 1942 at Yangthang, Tashiding, Late Dawgyal Pintso started his political journey in 1979 as an elected representative of the Tashiding constituency from Sikkim Janata Parishad Party under the guidance of former Chief Minister Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari. He has also served the Government of Sikkim in various capacities and has contributed invaluably to the development and welfare of the people of his constituency.

Deputy Speaker, SLA, Sangay Lepcha, recalled his long association with Late Dawgyal Pintso and acknowledged him as a notable social worker. During his tenure, Late Dawgyal Pintso was actively involved in various developmental projects. He added that his contribution to the growth and development will always be remembered.

In his obituary reference, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed profound sorrow on the demise of Late Dawgyal Pintso and added that his demise comes as a huge loss for Sikkim. He remembered his contributions and services in various sectors, especially in rural development, and said that his services remain acknowledged by numerous welfare associations and organisations. He extended his sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their peace and comfort during this difficult time.

MLA N.K. Subba also participated in the obituary reference.

The House then observed two-minute silence to pay respect to Late Dawgyal Pintso Bhutia.