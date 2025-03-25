The second session (Part III) of the eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly began on March 25, with the proceedings dedicated to the people of Sikkim.

The four-day session will focus on critical legislative and financial matters related to the state's growth and governance.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressed the Assembly and highlighted the significant agenda items discussed on the opening day. In his statement, he shared details about the introduction of key bills, the presentation of financial demands, and the tabling of various departmental reports.

A major highlight of the session was the introduction of the Capital University (Amendment) Bill by Shri Raju Basnet, the Hon’ble Minister for Education. The bill aims to bring amendments to existing laws governing Capital University in Sikkim. While specific details of the proposed changes were not immediately disclosed, the amendment is expected to focus on improving educational governance and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also presented the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2024-25, which was subsequently passed by the House. This additional allocation of funds allows the government to meet unforeseen expenses and continue ongoing development projects.

Moreover, the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025, which pertains to the authorized expenditure for the financial year 2024-25, was also introduced and passed. The approval of these bills ensures the smooth functioning of the state’s financial operations for the upcoming year.

An update on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also presented. This amendment aims to bring changes to the criminal justice system in Sikkim. Although no major changes were confirmed during the session, the update signifies the government's ongoing efforts to enhance legal processes and ensure justice delivery.

Speaker M.N. Sherpa laid several annual reports from key government commissions and departments before the Assembly. These reports provide a comprehensive overview of the functioning and achievements of various sectors.

The reports tabled include:

* Annual Reports of the Sikkim Information Commission for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

* Annual Report of the Agriculture Department for 2022-2023

* Annual Reports of the Home Department for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

* Annual Report of the Printing and Stationery Department for 2023-2024