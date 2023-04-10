The Sikkim Legislative Assembly has clarified that the news item circulating on electronic and social media regarding the Speaker, Arun Upreti walking out of the session is not in line with the actual proceeding of the House.

The Assembly has stated that the House was adjourned for 10 minutes by the Chair under rule 319 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Sikkim Legislative Assembly following a disruption and resumed after 10 minutes.

The misreporting by the media houses has been deemed as a breach of privilege of the House. Action will be taken against those media houses who have reported the proceeding of the House without confirming the same from the appropriate authority, as per the standing rules.

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly has urged media houses to report accurately and responsibly on the proceedings of the House to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the parliamentary system. It is important to ensure that information being disseminated to the public is factual and unbiased, especially when it comes to important matters of governance and democracy.

The Assembly has emphasized that it is essential for the media to verify the authenticity of their sources before publishing any news item to avoid misinterpretation of facts and prevent the spread of false information.