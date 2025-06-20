The Sikkim Legislative Assembly is set to conduct a one-day session on June 30, as announced in a recent notification. The session will commence at 11 am, according to the issued statement by Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung. This announcement has been made public and is intended to inform all relevant parties involved in the legislative processes of the state.

In preparation for the session, the notification has been distributed to various departments and officials, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place. This includes communications with the chief secretary, the director general of police, the advocate general, and other secretaries within the government. The widespread circulation underscores the importance placed on this assembly meeting by the state's legislative body.

The session's agenda remains to be seen, but the notification signifies a routine yet important gathering for legislative discussions and decisions.

Such sessions are crucial for addressing state matters, and the scheduled gathering reflects the ongoing legislative commitments in Sikkim.