The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on March 1 passed a series of bills aimed to boost higher education in the state. Spearheaded by the Minister-in-Charge of the Education Department, Kunga Nima Lepcha, these bills mark a pivotal moment in the state's commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation.

These bills aim to establish new avenues for learning and research catering to diverse fields of study and providing opportunities for the youth of Sikkim to excel in academia.

During the Seventh Session (Part-IV), the assembly witnessed the passing of seven crucial bills pertaining to the establishment of new universities. These bills include the Sikkim Pannadhay University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 15 of 2024) and the Nirmala Devi University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 16 of 2024), along with bills for Orchid University, Gurukul Vidyapeeth University, Matrix Skilltech University, Duke International University, and Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology.

Among the notable bills introduced during the session were the Sikkim Pannadhay University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 15 of 2024) and the Nirmala Devi University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 16 of 2024).