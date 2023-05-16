In a groundbreaking move, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat has announced that it will telecast live audio visuals of the Governor's Address and the Budget speech of the Hon'ble Chief Minister on May 17, 2023. This historic development will take place during the Seventh Session (Budget Session 2023-2024) of the Tenth Sikkim Legislative Assembly and will be streamed through the official Facebook page, "Sikkim Legislative Assembly."

The notification, issued by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat on May 16, states, "The Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat has arranged to telecast live audio visuals of Hon'ble Governor's Address and the Budget speech of Hon'ble Chief Minister on 17 May, 2023 during the Seventh Session (Budget Session 2023-2024) of Tenth Sikkim Legislative Assembly through Facebook page under name and style 'Sikkim Legislative Assembly.' This is circulated for the information of the Hon'ble Members, Sikkim Legislative Assembly."

This marks the first time in the legislative history of Sikkim that live speeches will be broadcasted, bringing greater transparency and accessibility to the proceedings. It is a significant step towards enhancing the democratic process and ensuring that the people are well-informed about the discussions and decisions taking place within the assembly.