The Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded a pivotal day of its Budget Session 2025-26, demonstrating a strong commitment to educational advancement and comprehensive state development.

During the session, legislators passed three significant university bills: the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University Sikkim Bill, the Sengol International University Bill, and the Fusion University Sikkim Bill.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang delivered a comprehensive overview of the government's strategic vision, emphasising a multifaceted approach to state development. The budget carefully targets critical sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, water and electricity provisions, education, forest conservation, and social security.

A standout moment of the session was the recognition of the government's digital education initiative. MLA Aditya Golay highlighted the distribution of 4,010 tablets across 443 schools, underlining the state's commitment to technological empowerment. He further proposed expanding digital learning resources by potentially distributing laptops to college and school students.

The state government has set ambitious goals for the coming year, focusing on improving youth employability, developing Sikkim as a healthcare and wellness hub, achieving full literacy, and preparing for the upcoming 50th statehood anniversary celebrations. Multiple departmental demands were approved, covering areas such as tourism, civil aviation, public health engineering, rural development, and social welfare.

Legislators, including Arun Kumar Upreti, LN Sharma, and Aditya Golay contributed to the discussions, praising the budget's comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of Sikkim's population. The session underscored a collaborative effort to drive state-wide development and create opportunities for all citizens.

The Assembly adjourned until 11:00 am on March 28, marking a significant day in the state's legislative process and setting the stage for transformative initiatives in the coming fiscal year.