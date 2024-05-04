A young man lost his life after falling from an under-construction bridge near the Dam Site Dikchu in Sikkim, on May 3.

The victim, identified as Rop Jung Lepcha, aged 24 and a resident of Lum Lingtyang, succumbed to injuries sustained from the fall which is estimated to be approximately 500 feet high.

The sequence of events leading to this incident occurred when Assistant Sub-Inspector Purna Kumar Biswakarma, in charge of the Phidang Police Outpost received a telephonic tip-off around 5:59 pm, on the same day.

Upon reaching the scene, ASI Biswakarma confirmed the demise of Rop Jung Lepcha, who had suffered fatal head injuries from the fall.

The deceased's body was subsequently transferred to the District Hospital in Mangan for further examination.

In the wake of this event, the North Sikkim Lepcha Association has raised a demand for accountability. In an official communication addressed to the District Administrative Center in Mangan, the association highlighted glaring negligence in the completion of the bridge project, which was under the purview of the Rural Development Department (RDD)/Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGY).

According to the association's statement, repeated appeals from the villagers to expedite the construction of the bridge were disregarded, leading to tragic consequences. The unfinished state of the bridge, despite being under construction for over a year, has now resulted in a fatal accident, claiming the life of a promising young individual.

The North Sikkim Lepcha Association has demanded authorities to take stringent action against the responsible department for its negligence. The association's leadership stated the need for justice for the victim's family and called for immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.