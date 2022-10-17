Carrying rainbow flags, and placards, the members of the LGBTQI community and supporters chanted slogans for equality and acceptance during the Pride Walk in Gangtok.

The walk was organised by Prismatic & Plus and Rainbow Hills Association organized the Pride Walk in Gangtok. The walk started from Deorali to Nar Bahadur Bhandari degree college.

After the rally, Tshering Wangchuck President, of Rainbow Hills Welfare Association who spearheaded the Pride Walk, said "This walk aims to create awareness among the common mass and ultimately society first needs to understand it but before those family members should also support it then only equality and acceptance will be there but what we are facing is because of minimal support from family and society many members of LGBTQI are not able to come out openly".

Wangchuck also stated that it was learnt that one member of LGBTQI had committed suicide due to discrimination.

"We want to appeal is we too are human don't discriminate us", said Wamgchuk.

Tshering Wangchuck also added that as per their survey, there are more than 500 people who fall under the LGBTQI categories in Sikkim but they have not come out openly and this is the biggest challenge as far as awareness is concerned for the community. Many are in Sikkim and many are working in metro cities.

When it was asked even though there are provisions for grants in the Social Welfare department but no one came forward to apply Wangchuk said yes there is provision for the grants but earlier there is some problem with the certificate now the certificate is being issued and the certificate from DC is only valid and now members from our community can apply for the same.