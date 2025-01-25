The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for Sikkim, indicating light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the coming days, particularly in higher-altitude regions.



From January 25-26, Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, and Namchi districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and snowfall. Isolated areas in Soreng and Pakyong may also witness light rain.



The weather will remain predominantly dry across the state, with light precipitation expected at higher altitudes in a few scattered areas from January 26-27. However, the rainfall activity is forecasted to decrease further, and most regions will experience dry conditions from January 27-28.



Between January 28-30, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall may persist in higher-altitude areas of Gangtok, Mangan, and Gyalshing, while Namchi and Soreng may experience light rain in some locations.



As the weather turns drier from January 30 to February 1, some relief from precipitation is expected, though isolated higher-altitude areas could still face light rain or snow.



Travelers and residents in higher-altitude regions have been advised to stay cautious due to the potential for slippery roads and reduced visibility. Those planning outdoor activities or trekking are urged to stay updated on weather conditions and adjust their plans accordingly.





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