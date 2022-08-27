Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba said that the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation law would help the voiceless who cannot speak for themselves, to get basic service in a time-bound manner from government officials and employees and would also ensure check and balance in departmental works.

“The bold decision has been taken by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government in the interest of the people of Sikkim and would show good results in the near future,” he said while addressing the media.

At the same time, he urged every individual to help the government in the effective implementation of the act in the State.

Likewise, Mr. Subba mentioned that the committee constituted on the Limboo-Tamang Assembly seat reservation issue headed by him has been having a series of meetings with concerned stakeholders and organizations to take their suggestions and opinions.

He explained that the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in the State Assembly is not only related to these two communities but is also a matter of concern for other communities of the State.

He added that the committee has also been meeting intellectuals and individuals from other communities to get their suggestions and opinions as well on this issue.

Mr. Subba alleged that the previous government never conducted trans-parent discussions in the last 25 years but always tried to create insecurity among the people.

“But we think that if any community is getting their rights and privileges then it should be transparent for other communities as well. So we are also taking suggestions and opinions of other communities,” said Mr. Subba.