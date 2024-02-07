The Kay or Chyabrung drum, an indigenous instrument of the Limboo Tribe in Sikkim, has been officially recognized for its cultural significance by the Postmaster General of the Sikkim Region.

Crafted from a 2.5-foot hollow softwood log and covered with the skin of goats, buffalo or bulls, the Kay Drum resonates deep tones that accompany outdoor activities and ceremonial gatherings.



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Legend attributes the creation of the Kay Drum to Namasami, who crafted it from the skin of his bestial sibling, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

This instrument plays a central role in Limboo culture, often accompanied by the captivating rhythms of the Kay Lang dance during auspicious events such as marriages and house ceremonies.



The Limboo Tribe's iconic Kay or Chyabrung drum on February 7 received official recognition during the inauguration of a two-day philatelic exhibition in Sikkim.



The event, graced by the Education Minister and attended by officials from both the Government of India and the state government, witnessed a large turnout of students, principals and teachers eager to explore the world of stamp collecting.



Colonel Akhikesh Kumar Pandey, Postmaster General of Sikkim State, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, Government of India, highlighted the significance of the exhibition. "With 44 frames and 88 sites showcasing a diverse array of postage stamps, including the historic Penny Black and India's first postage stamp, 'SCINDE DISTRICT DAWK,' the event aims to instill in our children the importance of philately as a rewarding hobby and an art of letter writing," he said.

The exhibition also featured stamps commemorating Mahatma Gandhi, women empowerment and the recent Ram Janmabhoomi commemorative stamp launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Philatelists from North Bengal, Cooch Behar and Siliguri contributed to the displays showing the rich diversity of stamp collecting enthusiasts in the region.

Colonel Pandey announced a letter-writing competition on the theme "Post Office in 2047," encouraging children to envision the future of postal services. Additionally, a stamp design competition will provide a platform for showcasing young talent in the field of visual arts.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, emphasis was laid on preserving flora and fauna, aligning with the broader mission of promoting sustainable practices.

As part of the event, a magic competition was announced, adding an element of wonder and excitement to the event.

Colonel Pandey expressed hope that events like these would inspire children to embrace philately as a hobby, fostering creativity, cultural appreciation and community engagement among the youth.