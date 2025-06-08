The Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB), on June 7, organised its 37th board meeting, marking the first gathering after a hiatus of two years.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Cum Chairman of SLDB Dr. Sharman Rai.

The previous board meeting was held on May 10, 2023.

Today's session was attended by distinguished officials, including:

Dr. A. Thapa, Principal Director Dr. Sandeep Gurung, Principal Director Dr. Sonam P. Bhutia, Principal Director Dr. KT Bhutia, Principal Director Dr. Sanjay M. Gazmer, Director Dr. Durga P. Pradhan, Director Dr. P.T. Bhutia, Additional Director Dr. Pratik Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO):Member Secretary

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome address and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Pratik Sharma, CEO of SLDB.

During the session, an in-depth discussion was held regarding the implementation of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission in Sikkim, aimed at strengthening indigenous cattle breeds. In a significant move to promote the local livestock sector, the Board approved a reduction in the price of sex-sorted semen from Rs 150 to Rs 50, benefitting the Sikkimese farming community.

The Board also deliberated extensively on the genetic improvement of indigenous cattle breeds in the state. To this end, it was decided to conduct intensive training programs for farmers and Artificial Insemination (AI) technicians. These initiatives seek to enhance genetic quality, boost farmers’ economic well-being, and promote sustainable livestock development in Sikkim.

The meeting underscored the commitment of SLDB towards innovative and inclusive livestock development strategies, fostering economic growth and improving livelihood opportunities in the region.